ZIMBA STRANGLES, HANGS LOVER IN BOTSWANA





A 32-year-old man from Lupane District in Zimbabwe has been arrested on charges of strangling his Motswana girlfriend to death and thereafter hanging her.





The state alleges that William Mpofu murdered Kentafetse Donald, 31, on September 28, 2019 at Ditladi village in the wee hours of the morning following conflict between the two.





Confirming the incident, the station commander of Tonota Police Oteng Nganda said that their investigations show that the lovers had an on-again-off-again romance, which might have led to the suspect committing the offence.





“The suspect committed the offence at the residence of his deceased girlfriend in the early hours of the morning,” Nganda said.



