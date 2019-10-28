ZANU PF RETAINS CHIREDZI SOUTH





Zanu PF has retained the Chiredzi South Ward 12 council seat after the ruling party candidate, Cde Anold Rukanda defeated John Mazhata of MDC in this Saturday’s by-election.





The ruling Zanu PF party once again confirmed its has popularity by retaining the Chiredzi South Ward 12 council seat following victory by its candidate, Cde Anold Rukanda who won against MDC candidate John Mazhata.





Cde Rukanda secured 159 votes while his opponent got 26 votes.

Officially announcing the election results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) Ward Elections Officer, Ms Hendrina Mukuvare said the poll percentage was at 70.6 % while only two votes were rejected.





The newly elected councillor, Cde Rukanda promised to work with the electorate to ensure development in their area.





“Ndinoda kutenda musangano wangu weZanu Pf wakandipa mukana wekukwikwidza ndotenda vabereki vavhota ndichivimba kuti tichashanda tese kuti nzvimbo yedu ibudirire,” he said.





Zanu PF Masvingo Provincial Political Commissar, Cde Jevas Masosota and Chiredzi South legislator, Retired Brigadier General Callisto Gwanetsa said the by-election results reflect that Zanu PF remains the people’s party, whose values are people-centred.





“Zvabuda musarudzo iyi nedzimwe dzatakaita muno muMasvingo zvinoratidza kuti musangano uyu ndewevanhu uye unoita zvido zvevanhu,” said Masosota.





“Tinofara nezvabuda musarudzo uye tinovimba kuti Rukanda uchashandira musangano wako kuburikidza nekubatanidza vanhu vemunzvimbo make,” said Gwanetsa.



