WE WILL TURN AROUND ECONOMY, SAYS MOHADI





VP Mohadi says the government will turn around the economy whether Americans like it or not.





Mohadi said the United States, the UK and their allies imposed sanctions against Zimbabwe because of the land reform programme.





“We took back our land because our land is our wealth. The land is the anchor of our nationhood and that is why we repossessed our land, which is why the British decided to impose sanctions against us,” he told a Zanu-PF rally at Stanley Square in Bulawayo’s Makokoba suburb yesterday, .





“As long we are still there as your leaders, we will overcome the sanctions because we liberated this country without any help from the West.





“I therefore urge the people of Zimbabwe to be patient because I know we have so many doubting Thomases. We are going to turn around this economy whether they like it or not.”





VP Mohadi said the Government has started engagement and re-engagement with other countries to drive the economy in line with President Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030 of achieving an upper middle-income economy.





“Things are going to change economically because through our re-engagement and engagement efforts we are attracting investments worth billions of dollars meant to better citizens’ lives.





“We want our per capita to be at least US$1 000 or more a month and we are going to do that. We have got all the plans in place to achieve that,” he said.





Mohadi said the Government was aware of clandestine plans by some rogue opposition activists and the civil society to infiltrate and capitalise on the anti-sanction campaign scheduled for October 25 to engage in criminal activities.





“As Government, we have got information that there are covert plans by some members from the opposition and the civil society who want to take advantage and infiltrate.





“In fact, they want to engage in acts of violence and looting shops like what happened in January.





“It is therefore important for police to be ready and they should be out in full force to deal with such elements,” he said.





Sadc has declared October 25 as the solidarity day against illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe and resolved to conduct various activities in their respective countries on the day to resoundingly call for the immediate removal of the sanctions.



