WATCH : THIEF MAULED

A suspected house robber was attacked and bitten by two dogs after he jumped from the roof of a house in Gansbaai, Western Cape.





Police spokesperson Col André Traut said police responded to a housebreaking and theft at Berg Street in the town about 11am on Monday.





Traut said it was alleged the suspect was spotted fleeing the premises with stolen goods by neighbourhood watch members.





“They gave chase and the suspect jumped from a roof into premises with two dogs. The dogs attacked the suspect and the owner of the dogs came to the suspect's rescue and took the dogs away,” Traut said.





The man sustained injuries to his arms and legs. He was arrested and charged with housebreaking and theft, and later taken to a medical centre under police guard.



