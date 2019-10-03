WADYAJENA TAKES TAGWIREI TO COURT

Pics : Lovejoy L Jay Mtongwiza

Gokwe Nembudziya MP, Justice Mayor Wadyajena and prominent fuel mogul Kuda Tagwirei have squared off at the High Court.







Wadyajena has accused Tagwirei of using his fuel tankers without his consent.

Acccording to 263Chat,Wadyajena insists he was owed money for the use of the four fuel tankers belonging to his company, Mayor Logistics. He claimed this resulted in a $3,6 million loss in business and that each truck suffered damages of $14 812, 12 per month.





However, Tagwirei is accusing the politician of trying to extort money from him. The fuel chief claims he entered into an agreement with Wadyajena and had paid everything the two parties agreed on.







Tagwirei’s lawyer, Advocate Wellington Pasipanodya of Manase and Manase Legal Practitioner said that the two appeared in the High Court for a pre-trial hearing.



