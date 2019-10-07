VHARAZIPI DIRECTOR ARRESTED





Wellington Chindara, the director and actor in Sabhuku Vharazipi, one of the most famous plays of recent times has been nabbed by Police for alleged theft.





Chindara (46), was arrested on Monday evening when he was allegedly caught red-handed trying to steal an empty 200litre plastic drum at the Salvation Army Church in Masvingo.





Police spokesperson Chief Inspector Charity Mazula confirmed the story and told The Mirror that investigations are underway.





Sources told The Mirror that Chindara who stays along Josiah Gondo Street in Mucheke was arrested at the Salvation Army Church at around 3am when he entered the premises, emptied the drum that was filled with water and then attempted to carry it away.





Chindara was allegedly spotted by Tagwirei Mazulu (42), a pastor at the church and he threw the drum away and left.



