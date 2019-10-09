UK FIRM BEGINS CANNABIS CULTIVATION IN ZIMBABWE

FILE PIC

PRNewswire/ -- City of London based medicinal cannabis firm Eco Equity has begun work on its first state of the art greenhouse in Zimbabwe in preparation for the cultivation of cannabis for medicinal purposes.





Eco Equity has employed agricultural experts and a professional grounds team to undertake the groundworks and construction of the greenhouse in Marondera, approximately 40 miles from Harare, the Zimbabwean capital.





Eco Equity has partnered with Dutch greenhouse manufacturer DutchGreenhouses and Australian cannabis company Delta Tetra to ensure the plant meets Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certification.





Eco Equity is working with a team from Delta Tetra on the ground in Zimbabwe. The Australian firm is actively assisting Eco Equity with the process of writing, implementing and training the Eco Equity team on GMP certification, as the cultivation process moves on to the next stage.





DutchGreenhouses exports Dutch technology around the world and assists in constructing greenhouses around the world. The company is renowned for manufacturing and building bespoke horticultural projects and has been brought in to assist on the facility in Marondera.





Jon-Paul Doran, Eco Equity CEO, said: "We are delighted be on schedule with work beginning on our first greenhouse in Zimbabwe. After months of planning, we have moved on to the next exciting phase of our project and we are already seeing the first pictures of the work undertaken. We believe we have the perfect site in terms of both location and climate to cultivate the optimum quality cannabis, which we can use for medicinal purposes. We have employed experts from around the globe to ensure our facilities are cutting edge as we look to provide an alternative natural cure."



