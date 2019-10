UK FIRM BEGINS CANNABIS CULTIVATION IN ZIMBABWE

Jon-Paul Doran, Eco Equity CEO, said: "We are delighted be on schedule with work beginning on our first greenhouse in Zimbabwe. After months of planning, we have moved on to the next exciting phase of our project and we are already seeing the first pictures of the work undertaken. We believe we have the perfect site in terms of both location and climate to cultivate the optimum quality cannabis, which we can use for medicinal purposes. We have employed experts from around the globe to ensure our facilities are cutting edge as we look to provide an alternative natural cure."