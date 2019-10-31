TOP COPS RESHUFFLED





Police Commissioner-General Tandabantu Godwin Matanga has reassigned four deputy Commissioners-General with effect from today.





In an interview last night, police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the changes were with immediate effect.





Deputy Commissioner-General Stephen Mutamba moves from crime to operations, while Deputy Commissioner-General Mind Elliot Ngirandi takes over crime from human resources.





Deputy Commissioner-General Learn Ncube moves from operations to administration, while Deputy Commissioner -General Lorraine Chipato leaves administration for human resources.



