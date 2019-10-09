TOCKY RAGES AT EX MANAGERS, PRODUCER





TOCKY Vibes has penned a diss track titled Pesinari for his former manager and producer DJ Fydale who made him popular.





The track, which hit the airwaves recently, has divided opinions with the majority blaming Tocky for taking a swipe at people who catapulted him to acclaim.





“Ndichitozviti ndina manager apo ndina damager, uya waiva producer wakazondi reducer,” are some words in Tocky Vibes’ new diss track.





In an interview, downplayed his fallout with DJ Fydale saying the track speaks of how close people betrayed him.





“I felt heartbroken, I was betrayed by close people whom I thought wanted me to go forward with my music.





“I will not say any names they already know their selves,” said Tocky Vibes. Even though the chanter refused to mention names, those close to him said the song was aimed at one of his many managers Elvis Bokosha or his recently fired handler, Kueman.





Tocky Vibes might have bad blood with the two managers which might be one of the reasons he had to sing the song Pesinari.





The producer mentioned in the song DJ Fydale said Tocky’s career is close to being over and he must not drag him down with him.





“Kana mapera musafunge kuti tese tapera, sometimes you have to respect your elders. I’m the one who placed Tocky up there” said Dj Fydale. H Metro







