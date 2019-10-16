TENDA BUSES OWNER ARRESTED OVER SMUGGLED GOODS





Prominent Mutare businessman, Ernest Mungwari, owner of Tenda Buses, has been arrested on allegations of obstructing the police and Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) officials from confiscating goods that had been smuggled into the country.





Mungwari (72) and businesswoman Mary Njokwe (34) yesterday appeared before Mutare magistrate Tendai Mahwe, who granted them $150 bail each and ordered them not to interfere with the State witnesses.





The pair was not asked to plead and will appear in court on November 28 for trial. Prosecutor Nyasha Mukonyora told the court that Mungwari and Njokwe obstructed police officers and Zimra officials from confiscating contraband that had been smuggled into the country.





Mukonyora told the court that on October 13, three police officers were on anti-smuggling duties at Sakubva bus terminus.





The detectives received a tip off that Njokwe had loaded contraband from South Africa which she had received from a Tenda bus.

Detectives proceeded to Tenda garage in Mutare and observed two motor vehicles leaving the premises.





The detectives followed the motor vehicles until they reached Sakubva Musika rank where they intercepted them.



