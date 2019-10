STRIKING DOCS COURT ACTION DEFERRED

The case in which Government was seeking determination on the legality of doctors’ job action has been deferred to tomorrow to allow the applicant to provide documents of proceedings that transpired before the Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare ministry, a top official has said.

This comes as the University of Zimbabwe (UZ) has suspended some lecturers in the Medical School without pay and benefits for allegedly influencing student doctors to engage in industrial action.

Director Civil Division in the Attorney-General’s Office Mrs Fortune Chimbaru told The Herald yesterday that the striking doctors’ case will now be heard tomorrow at 2.15pm.

“The case was postponed for us to file a record of proceedings that transpired before the Minister (of Labour) leading to the minister issuing a show cause order to the Labour Court,” said Mrs Chimbaru.

A show cause order is a court order requiring a party to appear before a court to explain why a certain action should not be taken against them.

A majority of junior and some senior doctors have continued to defy Government’s directive to return to work citing financial incapacitation.

The doctors stopped reporting for work on September 3 in a bid to push Government to address their grievances.

All efforts by Government have been in vain to bring doctors back at work.