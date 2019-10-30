SEX ABUSE OF STUDENTS : AGRICULTURE COLLEGE LECTURER SUSPENDED





The Rio Tinto Agricultural College lecturer who is facing allegations of sexual exploitation and abuse of students has been suspended.





The suspension of Nkululeko Lozane follows the broadcast of the story on ZBC news last night.





The case of sexual exploitation of students at Rio Tinto Agricultural College has opened a can of worms as more students are opening up on the abuse taking place at agricultural colleges.





After the broadcast of a ZBC News story on allegations of sexual exploitation at Rio Tinto Agricultural College this Monday, former and current students say they have been suffering in silence for fear of victimisation.





A number of students sent messages expressing their displeasure over the sexual harassment of female students by lecturers.





Last year, an aggrieved husband visited Rio Tinto Agricultural College after getting wind that a lecturer was dating his wife but nothing was done to get to the bottom of the matter.

Indications are that other cases were swept under the carpet despite written complaints addressed to the principal.





It is believed that more lecturers are preying on the students and if comprehensive investigations are carried out, all the bad apples will be identified.





Meanwhile, the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement has dispatched an investigating committee to Chibhero Agricultural College following the suspension of the principal on similar allegations last week.





Chibhero principal, Phillip Mushayi, is facing allegations of gross misconduct, harassment and sexual exploitation of female students and lecturers.





The suspension was triggered by a 15-page report on abuse of authority by Mushayi which was submitted to the ministry.



