RISE UP AGAINST LOOTING POLITICIANS : EX ARMY CAPTAIN

Gono who is Masvingo ZNLWA Secretary for Lands said war veterans went to war for the benefit of the country not for them to benefit together with their families only. He said it’s sad that politicians and their families are the ones who are benefitting from land distribution in Chiredzi and accused the MP for Chiredzi West Farai Musikavanhu of joining the bandwagon of the corrupt after his child and mother allegedly got land separately.