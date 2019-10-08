RISE UP AGAINST LOOTING POLITICIANS : EX ARMY CAPTAIN





The Zimbabwe Sugar Milling Industry Workers Union (ZISMIWU) Secretary General who is also a war veteran and former army captain Foster Gono has accused Zimbabweans of being docile for allowing political leaders to amass wealth through corruption without taking any action against them.





Gono who is Masvingo ZNLWA Secretary for Lands said war veterans went to war for the benefit of the country not for them to benefit together with their families only. He said it’s sad that politicians and their families are the ones who are benefitting from land distribution in Chiredzi and accused the MP for Chiredzi West Farai Musikavanhu of joining the bandwagon of the corrupt after his child and mother allegedly got land separately.





“There are various issues happening behind ZISMIWU wrangle and the biggest of them is that I defend the rights of workers from politicians who want to loot resources from the union like what used to happen under Addmore Hwarare. My crime is that I stand for everyone as a war veteran who went to war to liberate Zimbabweans not my family only.





“Zimbabweans are docile for allowing politicians to loot resources in the name of leadership. These leaders are corrupt they are looting and you can see a politician`s family getting portions of land in numbers like what our local MP did. That is bad for our democracy” said Gono.



