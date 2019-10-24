REF IN X-RATED PIC BOOB





ONE of the country’s most prominent rugby referees, Simbarashe Dangah, caused a stir late last week after exposing his dirty side to fellow members of the rugby fraternity when he posted nude pictures of a suspected love interest on a WhatsApp group he shares with top referees and other high ranking members of the Zimbabwe Rugby Referees Society.





Dangah, who is the chairman of Matabeleland Rugby Referees Society and vice-president of Zimbabwe Rugby Referees Society (ZRRS), was on national duty as Cheetahs manager in the Safari Sevens in Kenya when he posted a picture of a semi-naked light skinned woman, putting on pink lingerie with her left thigh up in the air.





The picture was inscribed “Yisidliso sami leso . . . Ungenzani so my baby” meaning these are my goodies . . . why are you doing this to me”.





According to our sources, the picture was in the group for close to 10 minutes before Dangah deleted it. The referee waved himself offside as he later apologised for his inappropriate post.





“I do apologise for the erroneous post . . . No excuse for it. I do apologise to anyone who may have been offended . . . ,” he said.



