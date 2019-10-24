POLYGAMIST ROWS WITH FIRST WIFE, KILLS SELF





A POLYGAMIST from Binga allegedly committed suicide by drinking a cotton pesticide after a domestic dispute with his first wife.





Acting Matabeleland North police spokesperson Sergeant Namatirai Mashona said Fundi Muchimba (43) of Chikuzya village in Lusulu left a suicide note explaining why he took his own life.





In the note which he left in the second wife, Ms Mary Mudimba’s bedroom hut, Muchimba allegedly gave directions to where his body was.





“I can confirm that police attended a scene of sudden death in Lusulu. On 17 October in Chief Sinamagonde area, Mary Mudimba aged 42 and second wife to the now deceased, discovered a suicide note in the bedroom hut where her husband mentioned that a dispute with first wife Ms Gernnet Muleya had caused him to commit suicide,” said Sgt Mashona.





No details were given about the couple’s dispute. Sgt Mashona said Muchimba stated in the suicide note that Ms Mudimba should follow a certain route leading her to the nearby Busi River to find his body.





Ms Mudimba alerted other villagers who made a follow up and found Muchimba’s body on the edge of Busi River.





Near the body was a 500ml bottle of a cotton pesticide, police said. A report was made at Lusulu Police Station. Police attended the scene and no foul play was suspected.



