NO MORE FUNDING : HRE COUNCIIL CUTS OFF SPORTS TEAMS





Sporting teams owned by City of Harare have been told to start looking for sponsorship beginning of next season.





Delivering his State of the City address, Harare Mayor Cllr Herbert Gomba said teams should start looking for sponsorship as they want the funds to go for service delivery.





Clubs that will be affected mainly will be Harare City Football Club, City Hornets, Harare City netball team and other minority sports that City of Harare have been sponsoring.





He added that club needs to find alternative sponsors, as of the beginning of next season football calendar.





“While it is important for Council to promote the development of sport, it’s imperative that we look at the urgent priorities for the City.



