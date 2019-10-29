NEW CURRENCY IN TWO WEEKS

THE Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe will in the next two weeks introduce new currency notes to be interchangeably used at par with bond coins and notes, in a move expected to ease the cash crunch, central bank governor Dr John Mangudya has said.

The injection of new cash into the economy-which will see an upward review of daily cash withdrawals will also help to curb high premiums on cash. Briefing the media after the inaugural meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) today, Dr Mangudya said the central bank would introduce new two and five dollar notes that will be used alongside the bond notes and coins. Herald