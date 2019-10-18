MWARUWARI, MPHOKO'S WIFE TO LOSE PROPERTIES IN BYO





FORMER Vice-President Phelekezela Mphoko’s wife Laurinda is among bigwigs that include former ministers, business people and sport personalities who stand to lose their properties if they do not pay Bulawayo City Council’s (BCC) dues within 30 days.





BCC yesterday released a lengthy list of individuals and companies that owe it substantial amounts in rates for their properties.





The defaulting bigwig list includes former Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Minister Mrs Eunice Nomthandazo Moyo, former Minister of Water and Water Resources Development and Management Mr Samuel Sipepa-Nkomo, former Tsholotsho Senator Believe Gaule, former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor, Dr Gideon Gono and RBZ Deputy Governor Dr Kuphukile Mlambo.





Also on the list is former Warriors captain Benjani Mwaruwari, soccer legend Agent Sawu and a Gift Banda, believed to be Njube-Lobengula MP who is also former Njube Sundowns owner and former Bulawayo deputy mayor.





In a third and final public notice yesterday, BCC advised all those whose properties have been listed to make necessary payments within 30 days or risk losing them.





“Notice is hereby given to the owners of the above listed properties to come forward and make necessary payments to council within the next 30 days. Failure to do so will result in council disposing of the said properties in terms of Section 5 of the Title Registration and Derelict Lands Act, Chapter 20:20, which reads as follows; ‘whenever there remains due and unpaid for the space of five years any rate or assessment payable to any municipality or other public body upon any immovable property in Zimbabwe and such property is abandoned, deserted and left derelict and the owner thereof cannot be found, it shall be lawful for the person or body claiming such rate or assessment to apply to the High Court, stating the amount claimed to be due and the grounds for applying for relief under this Act,” reads the notice from council.





Derelict land is land whose rates had not been paid for a period of five years and above.





Most properties that the local authority has threatened to repossess are in the affluent eastern suburbs.



