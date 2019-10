MWARUWARI, MPHOKO'S WIFE TO LOSE PROPERTIES IN BYO

“Notice is hereby given to the owners of the above listed properties to come forward and make necessary payments to council within the next 30 days. Failure to do so will result in council disposing of the said properties in terms of Section 5 of the Title Registration and Derelict Lands Act, Chapter 20:20, which reads as follows; ‘whenever there remains due and unpaid for the space of five years any rate or assessment payable to any municipality or other public body upon any immovable property in Zimbabwe andsuch property is abandoned, deserted and left derelict and the owner thereof cannot be found, it shall be lawful for the person or body claiming such rate or assessment to apply to the High Court, stating the amount claimed to be due and the grounds for applying for relief under this Act,” reads the notice from council.