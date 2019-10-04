MUTARE PUPIL ESCAPES KIDNAP ATTEMPT





A 25-year-old man who kidnapped a Mutare Junior pupil while on his way to school and attempted to put him in a car boot has been slapped with a two-year jail term after he was convicted of committing the offence.





Jerry Musimwa of House Number 79 Tongogara Street in Palmerstone was found guilty after a full trial. He was jointly charged with his three accomplices Terrance Nyambo (26), Grammer Nyanzira (24) and Paul Muzondo (30) but the trio was acquitted.





District public prosecutor, Mr Tirivanhu Mutyasira, appeared for the State while the suspects were being represented by lawyers Medusa Simango and Chris Ndlovu.





Of the two years senior magistrate Mr Tendai Mahwe set aside six months on condition of good behaviour.





Mr Mutyasira told the court that on April 6 this year at around 6.45am and at Zuva Service Station near Mutare Polytechnic, the accused persons stopped their vehicle, a Toyota Alex (ADU 0884) in front of the complainant who was on his way to Mutare Junior School with his friend.





Musimwa disembarked from the vehicle which was being driven by Muzondo. Musimwa broke an empty beer bottle and started running after the complainant, shouting ‘mbavha, mbavha’ meaning thief.





Musimwa caught the complainant who had run away for less than five metres and carried him on his shoulder.





He took him to the parked vehicle where the boot was already open. “He tried to put the complainant in the boot but failed to do so after the pupil bit him on the hand and left him loose.





The pupil ran away. At school, the complainant told his teacher what had happened.The teacher escorted the pupil to Mutare Central Police Station to file a report.



