skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Wednesday, 9 October 2019
MUSEVENI CONFERS ED WITH UGANDA'S HIGHEST HONOUR
Wednesday, October 09, 2019
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
I'M SORRY : ZHUWAO APOLOGISES TO MALEMA
Dear EEF Commander in Chief, Honourable Julius Malema I write to you with a profound sense of shame proffering my most sincere apologi...
PANIC AS CIO REPORT LEAKS
A leaked intelligence report mapping out strategies of how to deal with MDC Alliance demos in Chiredzi District has sent chills down the s...
FIRST LADY SNUBBED IN MASH CENTRAL
FIRST LADY Auxillia Mnangagwa’s family fun day at Chipadze Stadium in Bindura on Saturday was marred by low attendance, amid fears that th...
FOREX SALARIES NOW ALLOWED
VHARAZIPI DIRECTOR ARRESTED
Wellington Chindara, the director and actor in Sabhuku Vharazipi, one of the most famous plays of recent times has been nabbed by Police f...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment