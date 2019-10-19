MOHADI'S EX WIFE BREACHES COURT ORDER, FACES JAIL





Senator Tambudzani Bhudhagi Muleya the former wife of Vice President Kembo Mohadi has been imprisoned for 90 days for breaching a court order that barred her from visiting the Vice President’s businesses and properties.





An application for civil imprisonment was brought against Muleya by her former husband through his lawyer Norman Mugiya of Mugiya and Macharaga Law Chambers.

The matter was heard yesterday (Wednesday afternoon) at Beitbridge Magistrate Court by Langton Mukwengi.





Magistrate Mukwengi granted the application for civil imprisonment but suspended the whole term for 24 months. Muleya will go to jail if she breaches the contract within that period.





The couple’s divorce application was granted by the High Court in March this year.

Muleya who is feared by many in Beitbridge sat in the gallery unmoved as Mukwengi made his ruling. She however, would quietly exclaim as allegations of violence including that she broke keys to buildings were made against her.





She was represented by Julius Maposa of Masawi and Partners Law Firm.

Maposa remained holed in the court room after the ruling in fear of Muleya who he claimed could do anything on him if he left the court while she was still outside.





The lawyer told the court that Muleya has been harassing the VP and his workers since the divorce.



