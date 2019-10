MNANGAGWA PLEDGES US$1M IN FRANCE

“Let me express my profound gratitude for this invaluable support. As we build strong institutions, infrastructure and integrated services, we appeal for support and seek partnerships to strengthen primary health care, build and retain a competent health workforce to achieve Universal Health Coverage. Equally, early detection and surveillance systems of the three diseases remain paramount. Over and above the National AIDS Trust Fund (NATF), my government is developing a robust National Health Insurance Scheme and stepping up innovative domestic funding initiatives such as the traditional AIDS levy and the new Health Levy, to enable us to focus on the sustainability of our response,” said President Mnangagwa.