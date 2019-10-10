MNANGAGWA LASHES OUT AT ADVISORS





President Mnangagwa has told his advisors to quit if they were not happy with him or their roles. The president blew his fuse at a tense meeting, charging that some of his advisors were leaking information to the media.





The Daily News reports that Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba confirmed that Mnangagwa was angry with his advisors.





“Yes, he wasn’t happy at all. He told them that their role was to advise him and not to advise the public. I told you before that these are whisperers behind the throne (the role of advisors), not wailers on rooftops. They were told to behave like advisors of the president, not advisors of the public. They have to make a choice.





“They were indeed told to comply or resign if they cannot be compliant. But we haven’t come to that because this could be just excitement that had gripped some of them. I don’t think this is shared by everyone in PAC.”



