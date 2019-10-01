MINISTER IN R1,4 MILLION FRAUD





The Minister of State in Vice President Kembo Mohadi`s Office, Davis Marapira has been reported to Police for allegedly defrauding a Chiredzi businessman of R1, 4 million.





Chiredzi Businessman Lawrence Mahakwa filed a fraud case at Chiredzi Police Station alleging that Marapira duped him of RTGS Dollars equivalent to R1,4m after promising to source the foreign currency from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.

Efforts to get an official comment from the Police were fruitless.





Marapira denied any wrong doing when The Mirror reached him for a comment. He said he entered into a business deal with Mahakwa to procure trucks from South Africa and the deal failed. He said the issue does not have anything to do with abuse of power since their application for the hard currency was not approved by RBZ and his differences with Mahakwa started when he demanded repayment in foreign currency.





Sources at Chiredzi Police Station confirmed that the case had been filed under CR53/09/19. Other sources said the minister tried to have the case moved to Harare but failed after superiors in the Police maintained that Marapira who is also Masvingo North MP should answer his charges in Chiredzi.





Mahakwa confirmed that he made a Police after filling summons against the Minister at The High Court in Harare last week. He said he made a transfer of $70000 to Marapira`s Masvingo CBZ branch account number 20646910066 on October 31 2018 since he had promised to source the equivalency in Rands from RBZ using his connections including the Governor of the bank John Mangudya.





Mahakwa who is the director of Lyonais Investments which owns a fleet of haulage trucks and a filling station in Chiredzi wanted to procure a fuel tanker from South Africa and the transfer was equivalent to R1,4m and a proforma invoice for the procurement of the truck was issued under Marapira`s name but up to now nothing has materialized leading him to file the Police report.



