MEASLY RTGS RETRENCHMENT PACKAGES ANGER EX ZISCO WORKERS

“Their committee approached me on the 28th of September 2019 for consultation on the way forward. I gave them a list of what I require in order to take up their case… Currently, no paperwork has been done. The main challenge to be mounted relates to the currency used in paying the ex-employees. The amounts owing to them accrued during the United States Dollar era yet when it came to payments they did it in RTGS. So it’s either they are to be paid in United States dollars or equivalent in RTGS at the prevailing interbank exchange rate as at the time payments were effected,” Mujaya said.