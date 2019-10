MAN'S BANK CARD CLONED, LOSES $42K

“The case involves someone who was expecting about $34 000 in his bank account from his colleague. When the money did not reflect on his mobile phone, he engaged his friend who confirmed that he had sent the money. So, on the 10th of October the complainant went to the bank and was given a statement proving that between 21 September and 9 October somebody had cloned his card and $42 910 was withdrawn on different occasions. Investigations on the matter are in progress,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.