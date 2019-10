MANGAWANA TO LOSE GLEN LORNE PROPERTY

“Also, of importance is that the property was sold by private treaty and not by way of forced public auction and the reason was for it to fetch a higher price… according to third respondent (CBZ Bank) valuation, the market value of the property was pegged at US$470 000 and forced sale value was US$307 000. In light of these valuation reports, the price of US$260 000 which was the price confirmed by the fourth respondent is not nearer to any of the above figures of actual valuations.”