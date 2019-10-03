MAN LOCKS WIFE IN THE HOUSE FOR TWO DAYS OVER MAID





A MAN from Gwanda has appeared in court for assaulting his wife and keeping her locked up in a house for two days following a misunderstanding over their maid.





Thuso Nare (29) of Mapate Village was convicted on his own plea of guilty to physical abuse but denied kidnapping his wife, Ms Pentece Moyo. He was however, also convicted of kidnapping due to overwhelming evidence.





Gwanda magistrate, Miss Lerato Nyathi, fined Nare $100 or two months in prison in case of default.





In addition she sentenced him to six months imprisonment which was wholly suspended on condition that he does not commit a similar offence within the next three years.





Prosecuting, Miss Ethel Mahachi said: “On 2 July at around 8PM, Ms Moyo was at home with her husband when they had a misunderstanding over the duties of their maid who looks after their four-month-old baby. As a result Nare punched and kicked his wife several times and also whipped her all over the body. “In the early hours of the following morning, Nare force-marched Ms Moyo to his sister’s homestead in a neighbouring village where he kept her locked up for two days until she was rescued by members of the neighbourhood watch committee. The matter was reported to the police resulting in Nare’s arrest while Ms Moyo was referred to Manama Hospital for treatment,” she said.



