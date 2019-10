MAN LOCKS WIFE IN THE HOUSE FOR TWO DAYS OVER MAID

Prosecuting, Miss Ethel Mahachi said: “On 2 July at around 8PM, Ms Moyo was at home with her husband when they had a misunderstanding over the duties of their maid who looks after their four-month-old baby. As a result Nare punched and kicked his wife several times and also whipped her all over the body. “In the early hours of the following morning, Nare force-marched Ms Moyo to his sister’s homestead in a neighbouring village where he kept her locked up for two days until she was rescued by members of the neighbourhood watch committee. The matter was reported to the police resulting in Nare’s arrest while Ms Moyo was referred to Manama Hospital for treatment,” she said.