MAN INDECENTLY ASSAULTS WOMAN ON A BUS





The congestion in a Zupco bus could not stop a man’s sexual hormones from surging at the sight of a 32-year-old woman in front of him.





Even Dube (55) was allegedly left with nowhere to hide after attention from the busy bus shifted to him when Nothabo Moyo screamed and exposed him for allegedly rubbing his erect manhood on her buttocks and caressing her privates with his hands.





Record has it that on 21 October at around 7am in Nkulumane 12, Dube and Moyo boarded the same bus and couldn’t get seats so they were standing next to each other facing the same direction headed for the city centre.





Moyo, it is alleged, suddenly felt Dube’s erect manhood rubbing her buttocks but she tried to ignore it since the bus was full, leaving no space for one to freely move.





“He went on to caress the top of my privates with his hand and I instantly rebuked him and asked what he was doing,” stated Moyo.





Dube reportedly apologised to Moyo who was already fuming at the old man.





When the bus got to town, it is reported, Dube had already dropped off along the way, making it difficult for Moyo to locate him to initiate legal action.





However, he was spotted the following morning by Moyo in a bus queue and she quickly reported Dube for indecent assault to a police officer that was patrolling the bus queue leading to his arrest.





Appearing before Bulawayo magistrate Jokoniah Ncube last week, Dube denied the charges of indecent assault and said he never saw Moyo in the bus on the day of the incident although he confirmed being in the bus going to town at that time.



