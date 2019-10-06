MAN HANGS SELF OVER LOVER'S NIGHT OUT





A 25-year-old man from Hwange allegedly hanged himself from a tree in a neighbour’s garden after his girlfriend went to an all-night music gala without informing him.





The Chronicle was told that Blessing Sigauke of Number 205 Empumalanga suburb allegedly had a misunderstanding with his girlfriend only identified as Thembi.





The music gala organised by Makomo Resources was held at Hwange Colliery Stadium on Friday night where thousands of people from in and around Hwange and Victoria Falls attended.





It ended at 5AM on Saturday. Matabeleland North acting police spokesperson Sergeant Namatirai Mashona could not be reached for comment on her mobile phone.





Hwange Local Board Ward 6 Councillor Andrew Mupande in whose ward the incident occurred said Sigauke threatened to kill himself during the fight with his girlfriend.





“Yes, it’s true that a resident hanged himself and we are told that he had an argument with his girlfriend. The two are said to have fought after which he told the girlfriend that he was going to kill himself but no one took him seriously. His body was found hanging in a garden by a resident,” said Cllr Mupande.





Sigauke and Thembi lived separately in the same suburb.





A source close to the issue said Sigauke and Thembi had a misunderstanding which degenerated into a fight when she returned home from the gala on Saturday morning.





The source said Sigauke allegedly left the house and went to nearby Gajitunda Bar to drink beer with his sister Ms Tsitsi Manyara who resides at number 216 in the same suburb.





Ms Manyara later left him and went to Mjibila Bar to continue drinking.





“I guess that is when Sigauke decided to hang himself and Mr Thembani Ncube of house Number 324 saw his body hanging from a tree branch with an electric cable as he was chasing away baboons from his garden around 10AM.





“Circumstances are still not clear but we heard he had an argument with Thembi after he confronted her on why she went to the gala without his knowledge,” said the source.





A report was made to the police and the body was taken to Hwange Colliery Hospital mortuary.



