MAN FOUND IN BED WITH MARRIED WOMAN, SHOT WITH OWN GUN





A PARKS official stationed in Chimanimani, who was allegedly caught red-handed bedding a married woman in her matrimonial bedroom, is lucky to be alive after being accidently shot by his firearm following a scuffle with the woman’s husband and son.





Tendai Katerere (36), who in court papers was cited as a game ranger with the Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management, was allegedly shot on the left leg and was still admitted at Mutambara Mission Hospital for treatment.





The suspects who were allegedly involved in the scuffle – Lazarus Matiza (46) and Malvin Rori (23) – both of Mutekesanwa village under Chief Chikukwa, have since been arrested on attempted murder charges.





They appeared before Chipinge magistrate Mr Poterai Gwezhira last Friday who remanded them in custody to October 11 for trial.





Matiza and Rori – who were self actors when they appeared in court – pleaded not guilty to the charge.





However, Mr Gwezhira advised them to engage a lawyer as they were facing a serious offence.





Mr Gift Bikita prosecuted. Mr Bikita told the court that on September 25, 2019 at around 9pm, in Mutekesanwa village, Matiza and Rori arrived at their home and allegedly found Katerere in bed with Edina Rori in her matrimonial bedroom.





Edina is customarily married to Matiza. “Edina is married to Matiza and is the mother to Malvin Rori. The two (allegedly) found Katerere sleeping with Edina, armed with an AK47 riffle (serial number 1963300ZA). The firearm had 14 rounds of live ammunition,” he said.





The two accused persons allegedly wrestled with Katerere and disarmed him.





“During the scuffle the accused persons (allegedly) shot Katerere once on the left foot. Upon realising that they had shot Katerere, the two allegedly released him. Katerere disappeared into the darkness.



