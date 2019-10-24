MAN FOUND HAVING SEX WITH A DOG BEATEN TO DEATH





FOUR villagers from Fort Rixon in Insiza district allegedly ganged up and fatally attacked their neighbour using sticks, knobkerries and axe handles after they allegedly caught him having sex with their female dog.





The incident occurred at Battlefield village and the four accused persons were arrested on Sunday two days after committing the crime.





Mduduzi Ncube (36), Gerald Lunga (30), Nhlanhla Ncube (25) and a 15 year-old juvenile who cannot be named for ethical reasons allegedly beat up Sifelani Nkomo to death for bestiality.





They jointly appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mrs Ulukile Mlea-Ndlovu facing murder charges and were remanded in custody to November 5 pending provision of a trial date at the High Court.





Mduduzi, Nhlanhla and Lunga were remanded at Khami Remand Prison while the juvenile was taken to Bulawayo Prisons’ juvenile section.





The prosecutor, Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo, said on October 18, Mduduzi caught the deceased having sex with one of his dogs and was incensed.





He teamed up with the other accused persons and they allegedly armed themselves with sticks, knobkerries and axe handles. When they confronted Nkomo, he tried to flee but the accused persons caught up with him.





“When the deceased tried to flee, the accused persons managed to catch up with him and they indiscriminately assaulted him using sticks, knobkerries and axe handles all over the body resulting in his death,” said Mr Dlodlo.





The court heard that soon after killing him, the four accused persons fled from the scene leaving the body on the ground.





A passer-by stumbled upon the body and reported the matter to the police.



