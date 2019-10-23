MAIMANE QUITS AS DA LEADER





Mmusi Maimane has stepped down as the leader of the DA effective immediately. His resignation was followed by that of former Nelson Mandela Bay Metro mayor Athol Trollip.





Dressed in black suit on a DA podium covered in a black plain cloth, a sombre Maimane said he was not a career politician.





He said that he joined the DA as he believed it was a true opponent that could remove the ANC from power.





Maimane said DA has always been but a vehicle to further his vision of One South Africa For All.





“Despite my best effort, perhaps the DA is not the vehicle for this vision,” said Maimane.





“I will today step down as the leader of the DA. I will continue my role as parliamentary leader until end of this week.... I’ll see you in your communities, in your home, for the struggle continues," he said.





This comes days after he stood besides his ally Herman Mashaba when he announced his resignation from the DA on Monday where he called him his hero.





Maimane took over as DA leader from Helen Zille in 2015.





Maimane's resignation came after a panel he commissioned to review the DA’s performance at this year’s national general elections where the party’s support declined by about 1.5%, gave a damning verdict on his leadership.





The report, presented to the DA’s Federal Council over the weekend, was scathing on Maimane saying that he was an indecisive leader. Sowetan



