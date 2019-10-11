MAGAYA DIPS IN HIS POCKETS TO KEEP FOOTBALL TEAM IN THE PREMIERSHIP





YADAH owner, prophet Walter Magaya, appears keen to see his team stay another season in the Premiership after he dangled a carrot on his boys in their battle for survival.





Magaya recently visited the players and promised bonuses and improved remuneration if they stayed in the league.





The Miracle Boys, who play defending champions FC Platinum at Mandava this afternoon, had gone for 10 games, over about three months, without winning a league game.





But, they have now won two and drawn one of their last three games. They have beaten Triangle and Ngezi Platinum and drawn against Dynamos.





“The welfare side of the players has been addressed,’’ coach Genesis Mangombe said.





“The prophet talked to the players. The chairman (Evans Chatambudza) was there as well, as were the other members of the executive. We all agreed on the importance of playing Premiership football and it was also agreed that there will be improved bonuses and better remuneration if the team managed to survive the chop. So, the boys are on it.’’





Earlier this season, Magaya sent a signal he would dispose of the franchise because of the challenges it was facing.





Fixtures





Today





Harare City v Mushowani Stars (Rufaro)





Black Rhinos v Chicken Inn (NSS)





Highlanders v Tel One (Barbourfields)













Manica Diamonds v ZPC Kariba Vengere)





FC Platinum v Yadah (Mandava)





Ngezi Platinum v Dynamos (Baobab)





Tomorrow





CAPS United v Hwange (NSS)





Bulawayo Chiefs v Triangle United (Luveve)





Chapungu v Herentals (Ascot)





“We need to be winning our games,’’ said Mangombe. “However, it will not be easy playing away against opponents of FC Platinum’s stature. They are the champions, they are a big team compared to us.’’













There is going to be an exciting contest at Rufaro this afternoon where Harare City and Mushowani fight to avoid the chop.





“By now, I was thinking we could have been somewhere but, unfortunately, it’s not just working,’’ said City coach, Lloyd Chitembwe.





‘’But I believe we have it in our locker. We just have to make sure that we change things.’’





