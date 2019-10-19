JILTED MAN IMPOUNDS TWO LOBOLA BEASTS





A man from Mwenezi who separated from his wife in August 2018 caused drama at Matava Village under Chief Maranda when he impounded and drove away two beasts he paid as lobola after finding out that his wife was not at her parents’ home.





Kabalika Mukupe had come to reconcile and take his wife and children back home when he was told that his wife had since left and no one knew where she was.





Killion Dube, the father in law brought the matter before resident Magis-trate Honesty Musiiwa claiming that his son in law drove away the cattle without his consent knowing that they now belonged to him since he paid them as pride price.





Mukupe’s mother in law said the two separated in August 2018 and the husband never bothered to follow his wife and settle their differences until their daughter went to an unknown place in December that same year.





Mukupe decided to come and claim his wife and children on February 20, 2019 and he was told that she was not there.





He demanded that they give him back his cattle but Dube told him to come with a go between.





It is alleged that, the accused opened the kraal and drove away with the cattle without

anyone’s consent. Dube tried to stop him to no avail.



