I'M NOT WEARING UNDERWEAR, CANNOT AFFORD IT : WOMAN TELLS MINISTER





Defence and War Veterans Affairs deputy minister Victor Matemadanda was last week left embarrassed after a female Masvingo resident told him straight to his face that she had no underwear as she could no longer afford it.





Matemadanda was in Masvingo to assess the consumer situation in face of rising prices fueled by high inflation.





Matemadanda embarked on a walk-about, talking to ordinary members of the public about their situation and asking them to tell him what they wanted him to report to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.





Most of the people who spoke to Matemadanda were, however, hostile and many told him that they had no faith in government’s capability to solve the economic crisis.





At Pick n Pay Supermarket, Matemadanda met his worst embarrassment when a woman told him she had no underwear as it had become an unaffordable luxury for her.





“I am a domestic worker and I earn RTGS$100 which cannot buy me enough of the most basics of life. Prices of sugar and cooking oil have risen beyond my reach. Right now I don’t even have underwear because I cannot afford it,” the woman said.



