ICC TO LIFT ZIM SUSPENSION

In suspending ZC, the ICC put in place conditions that had to be met for Zimbabwe to again enjoy the full benefits of being part the global cricketing family. One of the stipulations was that the SRC must reinstate the ZC board unconditionally and that proof must be provided that there shall be no interference in the operations of the cricket mother body. The SRC then lifted the ZC board suspension in August, which should pave way for Zimbabwe to be readmitted as a Full ICC Member, a status they have enjoyed since 1992.