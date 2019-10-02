I KILLED FOUR COMMERCIAL FARMERS : I DESERVE A SECOND CHANCE





AN inmate who is on death sentence after killing four people believes he should be given a second chance in the society.





Doesmatter Vhore who was convicted for killing four commercial farmers in Mashonaland Central Province said he feels like he is still suitable to stay in the society just like other people who did not commit crimes.





The murderer committed the crime with his other two accomplices who were also slapped with the capital punishment.





Capital punishment also known as the death penalty, is a government sanction practice whereby a person is killed by the State as a punishment for a crime.





They were sent to the gallows after the court found them guilty of murder with actual intent.





In an interview during the recent tour of actors, musicians and soccer legends tour of the Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison, Vhore said: “I still think we should be given an opportunity to have a second chance. The crime was committed in 2011 and we were sentenced to death last year.



