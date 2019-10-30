I HAVE NOT SEEN HIM IN THREE MONTHS : CHANTER'S GOGO SPEAKS





MYSTERY still surrounds dancehall chanter Platinum Prince’s whereabouts as her maternal grandmother is yet to locate him.





Born Ian Makiwa, the controversial chanter sent the social media abuzz after pictures of his face which in which he appeared battered and bruised went viral.





With many theories flying, the chanter’s granny – Gogo Ivy Mutakura – said that she is worried about her grandson who was reportedly bashed.





However, Gogo Mutakura said she has lodged a complaint with the police who promised to investigate on the issue surrounding the pictures which are circulating on the social media.





Gogo Mutakura said she last spoke to him three months ago when he left for South Africa.





“It has been long since I heard about him. “I am the one who took care of him after his mother died while he was still young.





“He is very intelligent and he also scored good marks at school. Ian left for South Africa indicating that he was going to look for better opportunities across Limpopo.





“He doesn’t call maybe zvakamuomerawo,” she said.





She added: “Yesterday as I was in a kombi to town I learnt that Ian was assaulted and that’s the time I even saw the pictures.





“With much confusion along with his aunt we went to the Harare Central Police Station where we lodged a complaint.





“In the Kombi I was told he was found along Chiremba road with scars and bleeding all over his body.





“While we were at the police they made several phone calls to different police stations asking about this.





“After the calls they told us they will continue to investigate and they will get back to us if they found anything.





“Up to now we are worried about this issue.”





Gogo Mutakura said that efforts to get in touch with Platinum Prince are going futile as his mobile number and his wife’s are not getting through. H Metro























