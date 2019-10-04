HWENDE GETS PASSPORT, OFF TO KENYA





Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Information, Communication and Technology Chairperson, Chalton Hwende, has made a successful application for the temporary release of his passport by the courts to enable him to travel to Kenya on government business.





A Harare magistrate on Friday granted the application by the Kuwadzana East MDC legislator, who is set to attend an ICT workshop in Kenya from October 6 to 10. The legislator is facing charges of inciting violence.





Allegations against the legislator are that, during the period extending from December 28 to 31, in 2018, Hwende posted on his Twitter handle messages that in their nature had the effect of inciting the people to revolt against the Government both in his personal capacity and as a Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance legislator for Kuwadzana East constituency.



