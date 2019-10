HRE TYCOON'S CHILDREN TO LOSE 13 FIRMS

A Harare tycoon’s children might have lost control of at least 13 companies after a relative allegedly forged their signatures on registration documents following his death in 2017 amid suspicion of corrupt activities at the Registrar of Companies.

Victor Cohen, who was the founder of textile giant Waverley Blankets, had made two of his daughters Amanda Berkowitz and Belynda Halfon, directors in his several companies.

Cohen was also founder of Con Textiles, which was liquidated.

Berkowitz and Halfon are now fighting in the courts to regain control of Waverley Blankets after it was allegedly taken over by their relative, Aron Vico allegedly through fraudulent means.

The sisters said a search at the Registrar of Companies revealed that 12 other companies namely Blankets for Africa, Waverley Plastics, Colourfast Textiles and Printers, SpunBond, Gallimard Fashions, Tatendarana, Centracom, Ram Inv, Ordin Trading, Saelate, Inverneil and Keepline Trading had changed ownership without their knowlege.

Berkowitz said it took her at least a month to get information about the status of the companies from the Registrar of Companies and to her shock, most of the documents had allegedly been tampered with.

Halfon said the hostile takeover of Cohen’s companies had destroyed their late father’s legacy.

“We trusted our nephew Vico as our father did. “Whilst we were shareholders we voted him as the companies’ managing director,” she said.

“We congratulated him and told him to do a good job for us.

After a year I thought he was doing fine after our father’s death.