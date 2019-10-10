HORNY COP BUSTED NAKED





A POLICE officer from Bulawayo was allegedly caught red-handed, naked, wearing a condom and trying to rape a 54-year-old teacher after failing to locate his girlfriend whom he had come to visit.





Wesley Shayanewako (35) stationed at Nkulumane Police Station allegedly punched the woman and tried to sexually abuse her.





The teacher was, however, rescued by a neighbour who found the cop already wearing a condom, naked.





Shayanewako was not asked to plead before Western Commonage magistrate Ms Tancy Dube who remanded him out of custody on free bail to October 22 for commencement of trial.





Prosecuting, Mr Tapiwa Solani said on December 21 last year, at around 7PM, Shayanewako went to visit his girlfriend at her home and found the woman seated at a veranda.





He said Shayanewako was with a friend and both were dressed in uniform. He demanded sex from the woman and claimed to be ‘horny’ and the woman refused.





“He pushed her down to the floor and tried to remove her pants. Upon realising the accused’s determination, she grabbed his aroused manhood which had a condom on it and screamed for help,” he said.





“The accused person fled from the scene after a neighbour called Baba Shanty came and asked them what was happening.”





The complainant was left holding a condom after the cop quickly dressed up and fled from the scene





Mr Solani said on the following day, the cop met the woman at Coolland Bar and punched her several times after accusing her of spreading lies about him.



