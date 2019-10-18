HOOKER STAYS WITH DEAD CLIENT FOR THREE DAYS





A 30-YEAR-OLD Ngangu sex worker stayed with the body of her client for three days after the man died in her rented room under as yet unclear circumstances.





Manicaland provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa confirmed the incident in an interview this week.





“We confirm that the now deceased Robert Manzou who stayed at Charter Estate Compound in Chimanimani met Sibongile Mlambo (30) at Ngungu Business Centre and they started having beer. They went to Mlambo’s house Number 685 Ngangu at around 10pm. At around 4am the following day Manzou complained of stomach pains. He went to the toilet and came back to sleep,” said Insp Kakohwa.





Mlambo later tried to awoken Manzou but failed.





“He had died. Mlambo locked the deceased in the room and went to drink beer. She never told anyone what had happened. On October 13 one Kudakwashe (29, surname not provided), who stays at the same address with Mlambo was alerted by the bad smell from the decomposing body and went to investigate. She tried to open Mlambo’s door but it was locked,” said Insp Kakohwa.





Mlambo is said to have later returned from the bar.





“Mlambo later came and found the body in an advanced state of decomposition on her bed. The body was taken to Chipinge District Hospital mortuary. Investigations are in progress to ascertain what happened. We advise people to alert the police when they face such incidents instead of trying to conceal them,” said Insp Kakohwa.





Mlambo is said to have realized that her client her died but never alerted anyone.





Instead, she allegedly locked the dead body in her room and went to drink beer at Ngangu Business Centre.





She would reportedly return to her room and sleep until the Manzou’s body decomposed. The bad smell from the decomposing body is said to have alerted her neighbours.





“They tried to open the door but it was locked,” sources said. Police were then alerted. Ngangu is one of the areas that were severely damaged by Cyclone Idai in March this year.

The cyclone also destroyed people’s source of livelihood. Some have resorted to prostitution.



