HEFTY PAY RISE FOR MAGISTRATES





A DOCUMENT leaked on social media has revealed a hefty salary increment for senior magistrates, who are now expecting to get $9 500, as acting chief magistrate Munamato Mutevedzi took exception to magistrates’ leaking confidential documents.





In the leaked document dated October 4, 2019, the regional magistrates, who are civil servants, are set to receive a basic salary of $4 896, a legal allowance of $1 224, housing allowance of $2 040 and representation allowance of $1 224, while their counterparts in the civil service, who include teachers and government workers, are receiving a paltry $1 042 salary per month.





The document, which was addressed to Mutevedzi by secretary of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), one S Mutendamambo, revealed that Treasury had concurred to the implementation of the new salary scales as from August 1, 2019.





“The paymaster Salary Service Bureau has already been instructed to urgently implement the approved new salary key scales. We expect that by the end of day on Friday October 11, 2019 all senior officers would have their salary arrears (paid),” the letter reads.

After the leaking of the new salary scale schedule document, Mutevedzi wrote a scathing letter, which also leaked, addressed to all senior magistrates, stating his displeasure in the leaking of confidential documents, saying the exhortation and ethical conduct was not expected.





“I refer to my correspondence to all of you on Friday October 4, 2019. In that correspondence, I attached a schedule indicating the new structure of regional magistrate’s salaries and other allowances. I exhorted all of you to counsel colleagues to ensure that the information did not end up being distributed to persons who have nothing to do with it,” Mutevedzi’s letter read.





“Contrary to that exhortation and ethical conduct expected, I am advised that the information is awash on social media platforms. Please advise all regional magistrates that the Chief Justice and the secretary for Judicial Service Commission are both concerned about this lack of respect for the office of regional magistrate.”





Further noting that the conduct was unacceptable, Mutevedzi said: “I pray that this unreasonableness does not return to disadvantage magistrates in future remuneration discussions.”



