HEFTY COMPENSATION FOR ED'S NEPHEW





Econet Wireless has extended a compensation package that could run into millions of dollars to a close nephew of President Emmerson Mnangagawa who was killed in a traffic accident in March this year.





Garikayi Mnangagwa who worked at the President’s Farm in Bikita was killed near Nyika Growth Point when his motorbike was hit by a Toyota D4D driven by Econet business manager Tapiwa Mantiziba.





Garikayi died on the spot, while Ignatius Jaja a colleague he was carrying on the bike died on admission at Silveira Hospital





Mantiziba who has since been convicted of negligent driving and sentenced to an effective 12 months in prison is now using the compensation package as part of his mitigation in his appeal against sentence at the High Court in Masvingo.





Court papers in the hands of The Mirror show that Econet has offered scholarships to the deceased’s children from Grade 1 to University. The children are provided with monthly allowances in addition to the full school account.





The wife was offered a job as a general hand at Econet.

The same gesture was made to the family of Jaja that has since accepted the offer but the family of Garikai could not immediately take the offer because they wanted to consult President Mnangagwa first.





Garikai worked at President Mnangagwa’s farm near Mutendi Shrine in Bikita and on the fateful day he and his colleague rode on a motorbike to Nyika Growth Point.





At the 212km peg at Rozva Bridge just before Nyika, Mantiziba who was coming from the opposite direction overtook another car in front of the oncoming motorbike and there was a collision and Garikayi suffered an amputation of the right leg and he died on the spot. Jaja suffered head injuries.





Mantiziba was also barred from driving for two years.