GWERU TOWN CLERK SUSENDED





GWERU Town Clerk Ms Elizabeth Gwatipedza has been suspended on allegations of mismanagement as the fight for the control of council affairs continues.





Ms Gwatipedza was served with a suspension letter yesterday afternoon.In an interview, Ms Gwatipedza confirmed that she has been suspended.





“Yes I have been suspended,” she said. Mayor Councillor Josiah Makombe said the matter would be made public today during a Press conference which he has called.





“This and other issues will be dealt with during a Press briefing tomorrow (today),” he said.





Sources said Ms Gwatipedza was served with a suspension letter by the mayor at around 4PM when she was chairing a management meeting.





The sources said Clr Makombe accompanied by council police then ordered her to pack her belongings and locked her office.





“She was suspended at around 4PM when she was busy chairing a management meeting which the chamber secretary — Mr Chikwekwe — was also part of.





The mayor then ordered that she removes her belongings from the office before he locked the door and took away the keys. Even Ms Gwatipedza’s secretary was told to leave her office,” said the source.





“The mayor accused her of failure to supervise departments and mismanagement. This is about politics as she is thought to be Zanu-PF working in an MDC Alliance led council.





“Initially it was the chamber secretary who was supposed to be suspended on allegations of abusing a council fuel facility but they decided to go for the town clerk first.”





In July, Bulawayo Town Clerk Christopher Dube was also suspended by the town’s deputy mayor Tinashe Kambarami but the suspension was subsequently lifted by council.



