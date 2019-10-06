GOVT TO GRAB GRACE'S FOUR FARMS





Former first lady Grace Mugabe fears that the government will go after her husband’s sprawling empire that consists of commercial farms and a mansion in Harare, it has been revealed.





Grace had a serious fallout with President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government after she insisted on honouring Mugabe’s wish not to be buried at the Heroes Acre in Harare.





Mugabe died in Singapore on September 6 and his death triggered an ugly fight for his corpse between his family and the government.





He was eventually buried in his rural home in Zvimba on September 28 when Mnangagwa was out of the country.





Mnangagwa assured Grace that she would not lose the Blue Roof mansion and another house in Harare’s Mt Pleasant after this publication revealed that they were registered under Zanu PF and that some government officials had tried to use the issue of title to arm-twist the family to change plans for Mugabe’s burial.





The government, however, last week made the first moves to repossess four of the farms linked to Mugabe and his widow in the mineral rich Mazowe area. They are Manzou Farm, Smithfield, Arnold and Foyle Estate.





Mugabe’s Gushungo Holdings is housed at Foyle Estate. Last week Grace reportedly made frantic efforts to meet government officials to discuss the status of the farms to no avail.





She is also said to be considering approaching regional leaders that had close ties with Mugabe in an effort to sAVE the former Zanu PF’s leader’s sprawling empire.



