GOVT TO EVICT HOTEL TENANT

A writ of execution dated October 7 directed to the Sheriff of Zimbabwe reads: “Wherefore the Minister of Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement obtained an order in the High Court of Zimbabwe on April 1, 2019 against Tetra Heights Gwaai Halfway in Hwange ordering him and all persons claiming through him to be ejected from and out of Gwaai Halfway Hotel at present occupied by the said Tetra Heights as appears on record. Now, therefore, you are required and directed to eject the said Tetra Heights and all persons claiming through him, his goods and possession from and out of all occupation and possession whatsoever of the said ground and/or promises and to leave the same to the end that the said minister … may peaceably enter into and possess the same and for so doing this shall be your warrant.”