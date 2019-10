GOVT HAS SPENT $2,5 BILLION ON INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECTS, SAYS ED

He added that reforms of public enterprises were also on course to ensure they increase their contribution to the country’s economic growth. “Significant steps that have been realised in the implementation of the Public Enterprise Reforms, these include the: De-merger of GMB into the GMB Strategic Grain Reserve and Silo Foods Industries; Recapitalisation of the NRZ, for which US$420 million has now been secured by the DIDG; Recapitalisation of CSC, of which the approved strategic partner is already on the ground; Unbundling of the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ); Approval by Cabinet of the roadmap for the privatisation of TelOne and NetOne as a single entity and The partial privatisation of Allied Timbers, POSB, ZUPCO, AGRIBANK and the IDBZ.” Herald