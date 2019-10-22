GOROMONZI CHEAT CAUGHT IN HARARE





A 31-YEAR OLD Goromonzi woman was reportedly caught red handed in the Harare Gardens by her husband’s close relative caressing and kissing with another man.





Speaking to H-Metro, the relative who preferred anonymity, said Douglas Huvasa, 45, is in South Africa on business whilst his wife Ever Zvomuya enjoys the comfort of her alleged boyfriend, Thomas Motsi.





“I’m Douglas Huvasa’s relative and it’s been a while hearing rumours that his wife, Ever Zvomuya is having an extra marital affair with a man called Thomas Motsi.





“I had to follow her to watch her movements so I saw them in Harare gardens as they went there around 1pm and left the place at 4pm.





“I could not take their pictures together in action as they would notice that I was following them.





“So when they had gone out of the garden, I had to request someone I saw in town to take them pictures after I briefed him of my story. That’s when pictures of them were shot whilst walking in town,” said the source.





Contacted for comment, Ever’s husband Douglas said he was fed up with his wife’s alleged conduct.





“Go ahead and publish the story, I will be very much happy if you do that because pandaimubvunza nezvechikomba ichi, aizviramba.





“She hasn’t been faithful since 2015 but I had not caught her so this is the first hard evidence.





“When we argued, my wife said handimufadze.





“She started to behave funny and started coming home late. Munongoziva mukadzi kana anechikomba anotanga kuzvikudza,” said Havasa.





In another interview, Ever defended Thomas as a relative.





“Thomas is my uncle, I had gone to town to meet him since he wanted to give me some money. “By the way, are my pictures with Thomas going to go viral on social media?” she asked.





Ever went on to clarify her relationship with Thomas.





“Let me be honest, Thomas is not my uncle, he is my friend, he is the one who helps me with money to take care of my two kids.





“One of them is five years old and the other is eight. My husband doesn’t take care of our children worse still he refuses to sleep with me, haandifadzewo semukadzi wake.





“Douglas is into sewing, he owns a shop in Mbare and he gets money but he doesn’t take care of us.





“He doesn’t love me and he is sending people to check my moves so that he finds a way to dump me. I have been suffering for years in silence.





“He is in South Africa but before he went there, he had told me to go back to my parents’ house but we had not even argued.





“My children need food and clothes and for these past four years he hasn’t been supporting my children,” she said.





Added Ever: “He is looking for a way to divorce me because our church, Jonane Masowe is against divorce that’s why he is sending people to watch my moves.





“The same person whom they are seeing with me helps me a lot, he gives me money to take care of myself and children, what does he want me to do when he just dumped me with my two kids for SA?”





Ever contacted again and disowned Douglas as her husband.





“Tell Douglas that he is no longer my husband because he failed to take care of me and his children and now he is busy sending people to stalk me.



